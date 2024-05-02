Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.20 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.