Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.20 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on CSX
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.