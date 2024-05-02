Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $177.85 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $182.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.