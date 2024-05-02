Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,383,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,389 shares.The stock last traded at $58.97 and had previously closed at $63.56.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.87.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $127,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after acquiring an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

