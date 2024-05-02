Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Up 1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $72.53. Approximately 2,109,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,844,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.
The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
