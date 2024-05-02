MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.1 %

Albemarle stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

