MONECO Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

