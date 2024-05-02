MONECO Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $312.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $165.24 and a 1 year high of $333.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.93.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

