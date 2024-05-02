MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMR opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $23.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
