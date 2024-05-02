MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJR. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 68,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 226,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

