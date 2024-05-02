Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $129.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE:NBR opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $70.48 and a 52 week high of $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,392,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

