National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.14

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 9039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.87.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $10,309,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

