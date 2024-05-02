Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 9,766 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Nayax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $9,170,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

