Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

