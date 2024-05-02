NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after buying an additional 1,651,717 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $14,512,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,176,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

