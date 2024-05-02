New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,818 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.