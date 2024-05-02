New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

ISRG stock opened at $371.70 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

