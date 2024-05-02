New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,135 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $109.72.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

