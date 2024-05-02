Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $67.19 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

