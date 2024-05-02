Norden Group LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 139.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after buying an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $22,332,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $21,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 861.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 81,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.22. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

