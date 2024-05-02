Norden Group LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VVV opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $45.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

