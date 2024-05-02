North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:NRT opened at $7.47 on Thursday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

