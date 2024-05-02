Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NUSB)

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NUSB stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.11.
About Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF
