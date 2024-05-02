NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day moving average is $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $161.23 and a one year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

