Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 96.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 32,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,423. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

