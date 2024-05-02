Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 336,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.02. 1,336,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.79. The stock has a market cap of $416.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

