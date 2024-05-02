Oder Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTNQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,916. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

