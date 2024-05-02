Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $176,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,863.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $314,570.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,911.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,863.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,050 shares of company stock worth $7,191,666. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.4 %

HIMS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 1,165,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,673. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

