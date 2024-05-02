Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,227 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0766 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

