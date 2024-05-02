Oder Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 72,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 165,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,638. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

