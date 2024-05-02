Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 3,406 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,785,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 456,639 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 848,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 52,768 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 852,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,823. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.