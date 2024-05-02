Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

