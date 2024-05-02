Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.
Omnicell Stock Performance
OMCL stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicell
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.