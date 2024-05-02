One Day In July LLC Acquires 8,783 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 80,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,433.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. 2,159,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

