One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.11. 583,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

