One Day In July LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

One Day In July LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 624,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

