One Day In July LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 3,201,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,407,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

