One Day In July LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Day In July LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,139,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.82. 280,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

