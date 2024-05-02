One Day In July LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

One Day In July LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGK traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,032. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

