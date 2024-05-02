OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Get OneMain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.98. 155,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,329. OneMain has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.