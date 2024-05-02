Owen LaRue LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 38,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

