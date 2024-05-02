Owen LaRue LLC Purchases 26,580 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Owen LaRue LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 263.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.8% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 727,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. 446,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
