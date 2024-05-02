Owen LaRue LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Owen LaRue LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 1,807,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

