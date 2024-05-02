Owen LaRue LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Owen LaRue LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 1,807,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.