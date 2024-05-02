Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of OXBR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,987. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

