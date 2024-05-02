PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Down to $113.64

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.64, but opened at $108.00. PACCAR shares last traded at $106.72, with a volume of 1,723,589 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Get PACCAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,010. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.