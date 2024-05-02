Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

