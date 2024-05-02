Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, reports. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.
Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
PBHC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.13. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $15.90.
Pathfinder Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Pathfinder Bancorp
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pathfinder Bancorp
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.