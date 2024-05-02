PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.650 EPS.

PayPal Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 9,905,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,501,635. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.06.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

