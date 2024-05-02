Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,701,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 502,497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 76,714 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,107,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 204,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valence8 US LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 170,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 91,047 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

