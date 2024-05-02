Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NET Power were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NET Power during the third quarter worth about $21,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NET Power by 37.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 43,224 shares in the last quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC grew its position in NET Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC now owns 7,387,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after acquiring an additional 68,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Stock Performance

NPWR opened at $10.65 on Thursday. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NET Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NET Power Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

