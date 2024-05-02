Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Nutanix by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

