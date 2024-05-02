PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.52

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 4896566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.